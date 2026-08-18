Video: High-Voltage Drama At Ghatkopar Station As Man Climbs Train Roof, Suffers Severe Burns; Services Delayed By 20 Minutes |

Mumbai: A commuter reportedly climbed onto a local train halted at Ghatkopar station during evening peak hours and was badly injured after coming in contact with an overhead electric (OHE) wire on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, an unidentified man climbed onto the train while it was halted at Platform No. 3 at around 6:33 pm. Following the incident, the OHE supply was switched off between Vidyavihar and Kanjurmarg on the Down Through Line from 6:38 pm to 6:47 pm.

#JustNow



At #Ghatkopar.@Central_Railway Platform No.3 a Roof Top commuter badly burnt .

Motorman immediately brought pantograph down. Security staff at station have got him down.

Back seems badly burnt.



Trains unnecessarily delayed at Peak hour.@drmmumbaicr



Viewer… pic.twitter.com/3ip2fGL2nk — मुंबई Matters™🇮🇳 (@mumbaimatterz) August 18, 2026

Man suffers severe burns

The man reportedly suffered severe burns to his back after coming in contact with the high-voltage wire. Station security personnel reportedly reached the spot and brought him down from the train.

Following the incident, the train eventually departed Ghatkopar station at around 6:52 pm, resulting in a delay of nearly 20 minutes.

Further details are awaited regarding the identity of the man and the circumstances that led him to climb onto the train.

Scuffle reported on local train

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier in the day, a scuffle reportedly broke out between women inside the ladies’ compartment of an Andheri-Virar local train.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 8:13 pm after some women boarded the train at Andheri station’s Platform No. 4. The altercation reportedly began over a minor issue, although the exact reason remains unclear.

Videos of the scuffle have since gone viral on social media, once again raising concerns over the safety of commuters on Mumbai local trains.