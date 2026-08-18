Mumbai Local: Scuffle Breaks Out In Ladies’ Compartment Of Andheri-Virar Local, Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A scuffle reportedly broke out between women in the ladies’ compartment of a Mumbai local train travelling from Andheri towards Virar, with a video of the incident going viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 8:13 pm on an Andheri-Virar slow local. The altercation reportedly began over a minor issue after some women boarded the train at Andheri station’s Platform No. 4. However, the exact reason behind the scuffle remains unclear.

Video shows heated altercation

The viral video shows several women engaged in a heated verbal argument and allegedly pushing and physically assaulting each other inside the compartment.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of commuters on Mumbai local trains. However, there has been no official statement from the Government Railway Police (GRP) or Railway Protection Force (RPF) so far.

Commuter killed in earlier incident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier this year, a 22-year-old commuter, Mayank Ramesh Lohar, was allegedly murdered inside a moving Mumbai local following an argument in a first-class compartment.

According to reports, Lohar, a Virar resident who worked as a salesman at a private firm in Andheri, was travelling on the Churchgate-Nalasopara Fast Local (Train No. 90663) on the night of June 23 when an argument reportedly broke out over whether the coach door should remain open during heavy rainfall.

Argument allegedly escalated

As rainwater was entering the compartment through the open doorway, Lohar allegedly asked a fellow passenger to shut the door. The disagreement escalated, following which the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in the abdomen while the train was travelling between Andheri and Borivali stations.