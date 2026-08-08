Mumbai Local Train Rage: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Woman Over Seat Dispute | Video | X & File photo

Mumbai: In yet another incident of aggression on a local train, a man allegedly assaulted a woman on a CSMT-Goregaon train, following an argument. The man, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, 36, has been arrested.

According to the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident took place on August 5 at around 5.30pm aboard a GoregaonCSMT local train.

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Police said an argument broke out between Ansari and the woman passenger over a seat. During the altercation, the accused allegedly used obscene language at the woman and assaulted her. A video of the incident surfaced on social media on August 6, prompting the GRP to launch an investigation.

A team from the Wadala Railway Police traced and detained the accused from Govandi. Since the woman had not approached the police immediately, the Andheri Railway Police also traced her and recorded her statement.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 74, 296 and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated legal action against the accused.

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The incident is the latest in a series of recent train rage incidents. On June 23, a latenight argument over closing the door of a crowded local train during heavy rainfall ended in a fatal stabbing, leaving a 22-year-old commuter dead. In January, college professor Alok Singh was stabbed to death at Malad railway station following a violent altercation. On July 16, two men sustained head injuries after a fight broke out inside the luggage compartment of a Parel– Ambarnath local train in the early hours.

Railway passenger activist Samir Zaveri said: “Commuters deserve to travel without fear. Installing CCTV cameras in every suburban train coach and increasing the strength of the railway police in line with today's passenger numbers are essential steps to protect the millions who depend on these services every day.”