Western Railway To Run 42 Ganpati Special Train Trips In September For Konkan Travellers | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major relief for Ganesh festival travellers, Western Railway will operate 21 pairs (42 trips) of Ganpati Special trains in September 2026 after receiving approval from the Railway Board under the Train on Demand (TOD) – Extra Rush category. The special services have been introduced to cater to the heavy passenger demand during the festive season and will connect Mumbai and Gujarat with key destinations in the Konkan region.

Trains to Connect Mumbai, Gujarat With Konkan Destinations

The special trains will run between Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Vadodara, Vishvamitri, Udhna and Valsad and Thokur, Sawantwadi Road and Ratnagiri. The schedule includes one pair of Mumbai Central–Thokur, eight pairs of Mumbai Central–Sawantwadi Road, two unreserved pairs of Bandra Terminus–Ratnagiri, one pair of Vadodara–Ratnagiri, six pairs of Vishvamitri–Ratnagiri (weekly and bi-weekly), two pairs of Udhna–Ratnagiri, and one pair of Valsad–Ratnagiri.

Most of the trains will comprise 22 coaches and halt at important stations including Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road and Ratnagiri. The Mumbai Central–Thokur special will operate further via Madgaon, Karwar, Udupi and Surathkal. The additional services are expected to provide much-needed relief to passengers travelling to the Konkan region for the Ganesh festival.

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