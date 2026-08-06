Marathi Abhyas Kendra Opposes ‘Learn Another Indian Language’ Initiative, SCERT Says Programme Optional | AI

Mumbai: The Marathi Abhyas Kendra has opposed the Maharashtra government’s proposed ‘Learn Another Indian Language’ initiative under the ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp’, alleging that it could impose an additional academic burden on students, teachers and schools.

Memorandum Submitted to SCERT Seeking Withdrawal of Guidelines

Representatives of the organisation’s Pune unit visited the office of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum demanding the immediate withdrawal of the initiative and the related guidelines.

The delegation held discussions with SCERT Director Dr Hemant Vasekar, Joint Director Kamaladevi Awate and Deputy Director Anil Gautam. The Marathi Abhyas Kendra delegation included Pune unit coordinator Dr Sonali Varunjikar, co-coordinator Sandeep Barve and other office-bearers and activists.

Government Says Programme Designed Under NEP to Promote Multilingualism

During the meeting, Dr Vasekar said the initiative was not intended to impose Hindi through indirect means. He said the programme had been designed in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) to promote multilingual development among students.

According to the SCERT, participation in the programme is not compulsory and the initiative is optional for schools and teachers, Dr Vasekar said.

Group Raises Concerns Over Additional Workload on Teachers

However, the Marathi Abhyas Kendra questioned the need for the initiative, stating that the government had directed students to complete a 28-hour language-learning programme despite there being no specific demand for such an activity.

The organisation argued that teachers were already handling several academic and non-academic responsibilities, and another activity could add to their workload and affect their core teaching duties.

Kendra Questions Employment Benefits Claimed for Additional Languages

Students in Classes VI to VIII are already studying Marathi, Hindi and English, the organisation said, questioning the need to introduce another Indian language in the name of promoting emotional integration and cultural unity.

The Marathi Abhyas Kendra maintained that Marathi and English should be the only compulsory languages at the school level in Maharashtra, while the choice of a third or fourth language should be left to students and their parents.

Group Supports Cultural Exchange But Opposes Language Imposition

The organisation also objected to the government’s claim that learning other Indian languages could improve employment opportunities across the country. It argued that Maharashtra receives large-scale migration for education and employment and said other states should also encourage the learning of Marathi.

While supporting the objectives of national integration and cultural understanding, the organisation said these goals should not be pursued by placing an additional language requirement on students. It stressed that every student in Maharashtra should receive quality Marathi education from trained teachers, while the decision to learn additional languages should be based on individual educational and career requirements.

The Marathi Abhyas Kendra alleged that the initiative appeared to be an attempt to implement recommendations related to Hindi before the report of the Narendra Jadhav Committee on the issue had been made public.

The organisation has demanded that the ‘Learn Another Indian Language’ initiative and the related government communication be withdrawn within 15 days. It warned that it would consider launching a democratic protest if the demand was not accepted.

Marathi Abhyas Kendra president Dr Deepak Pawar and working president Anand Bhandare have asked the organisation’s branches across Maharashtra to submit similar memorandums to education department offices in their respective regions.

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