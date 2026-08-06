Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline Till August 12 For UG, PG And Four-Year Degree Courses | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai University has once again extended the deadline for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and four-year degree programmes across its academic departments, affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges and recognised educational institutions.

Colleges Directed to Conduct Admissions Between August 4 and 12

According to a circular issued by the university, all colleges have been directed to complete the admission process between August 4 and August 12, 2026. The extension has been granted in the interest of students and will provide another opportunity to those who have not yet completed the admission formalities.

The university said this will be the final opportunity for students to complete the mandatory pre-admission online registration process. The online admission system covers courses offered across all four faculties and has been designed to make the process more accessible and transparent.

Separate Portals Available for UG, PG and Four-Year Programmes

Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes must complete their pre-admission registration through the university’s undergraduate admission portal, while those applying for postgraduate and four-year degree programmes must register through the separate admission portal designated for these courses.

In addition to completing the university’s online pre-admission registration, students will also be required to submit the online or offline application forms of the colleges in which they wish to seek admission.

Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Pooja Raundale said colleges should admit students according to the prescribed merit lists. If seats remain vacant after the completion of the merit-based admission process, colleges may publish merit lists at their own level and fill the remaining seats.

The university has directed all concerned institutions to strictly complete the admission process by August 12.

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