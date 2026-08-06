Mumbai University Launches Twice-Monthly Student–VC Dialogue To Resolve Academic Grievances | X

Mumbai, August 5: Mumbai University on Wednesday successfully organised its ‘Student–Vice-Chancellor Dialogue’ initiative, aimed at providing students with a direct platform to raise academic and administrative concerns and seek prompt resolution.

Students Raise Concerns Over Results, Admissions and Mark Sheets

The programme was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bhavan, the new examination building, at the university’s Vidyanagari campus. Students from various affiliated colleges participated and presented their concerns directly before university officials.

Several complaints related to examination results, admissions, mark sheets, revaluation, withheld results and other examination-related matters were addressed during the programme. University officials were present to hear the grievances, and several issues were resolved on the spot. Students expressed satisfaction over the prompt action taken by the administration.

Sessions to Be Held Twice Every Month After Positive Response

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Principal Dr Ajay Bhamre, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Pooja Raundale, along with officials from the concerned departments, attended the programme.

In view of the positive response from students, the university has decided to organise the initiative twice every month. The sessions will now be held on the first Wednesday and the third Friday of each month, allowing more students to interact directly with the university administration and seek solutions to their concerns.

Initiative Part of NEP Connect for Transparent Education System

The ‘Student–Vice-Chancellor Dialogue’ initiative has been functioning at Mumbai University for several years and has emerged as a platform for addressing student grievances related to examination results, withheld results, revaluation, photocopies of answer sheets, mark sheets, eligibility, degree certificates and other academic matters.

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The initiative is also part of the university’s broader ‘NEP Connect’ programme, which seeks to promote student-centric, transparent and accountable educational administration in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Through such interactive programmes, the university aims to provide students with guidance on changes and opportunities under the NEP while incorporating student feedback into decisions related to their welfare.

Students interested in participating can register in advance by writing to [vidyarthisanvad@mu.ac.in](mailto:vidyarthisanvad@mu.ac.in).

The next ‘Student–Vice-Chancellor Dialogue’ session will be held on Friday, August 21, 2026, from 11 am to 12.30 pm. Students have been asked to carry their college identity cards and written grievance applications while attending the programme.

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