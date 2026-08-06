BK Birla College Holds Thalassemia Screening Camp, Over 225 Students Undergo Tests |

Kalyan: Reinforcing the importance of preventive healthcare and genetic disease awareness among young adults, the Department of Microbiology at B.K. Birla College, Kalyan, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Dombivli Diamonds, organised a Thalassemia Awareness and Screening Camp on Tuesday. More than 225 students underwent screening during the day-long initiative.

Experts Highlight Role of Premarital Screening in Prevention

The annual programme is aimed at educating students about thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder, and encouraging early diagnosis to help prevent its transmission to future generations. Medical experts at the camp stressed that premarital screening plays a vital role in identifying carriers and significantly reduces the risk of children being born with the disorder.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Vandana Dhaktode, Project Chairperson, who attended as the chief guest. Among those present were Dr Maninder Kaur, Vice-Principal of the college, senior pathologist Dr Madhav Baitule, and Dr Rajesh Kadam, who addressed students on the importance of timely screening and awareness.

Students Educated About Causes, Symptoms and Prevention Methods

Welcoming the dignitaries, the programme coordinator, Dr Dheeraj Shekhawat, urged students to take genetic disorders seriously and become ambassadors of awareness within their families and communities. As part of the programme, the Rotary Club screened an educational video explaining the causes, symptoms, inheritance pattern and preventive measures related to thalassemia.

Dr Naresh Chandra, Director of Education, and Dr Avinash Patil, Principal of B.K. Birla College, said such health initiatives provide students with valuable knowledge while promoting preventive healthcare. They emphasised that educational institutions have an important role to play in creating awareness about hereditary diseases through regular screening programmes.

The camp was conducted under the guidance of Dr Harish Dubey, Dr Sandesh Jayabhaye, and Ms Maitri. Members of the Rotary Club of Dombivli Diamonds, including Sagar Dusane, Kundan Nemade, Balaji Iyer, and Jagdish Tambat, extended logistical and organisational support to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

A total of more than 225 students participated in the screening camp, reflecting an encouraging response to the college's efforts to promote early detection and informed healthcare decisions among the youth.

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