Video: Heavy Rain Leaves Bhiwandi Roads Underwater, Disrupts Vehicular Movement

Mumbai: Due to heavy rainfall, severe waterlogging was reported in Bhiwandi city of Thane district on Saturday. The waterlogging disrupted traffic movement in the region, creating difficulties for commuters using the route.

In a video shared by ANI, a tempo and a car can be seen stranded in floodwaters. The intense rainfall inundated the streets, raising safety concerns for commuters.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in Bhiwandi city of Thane district following heavy rainfall since earlier morning today. A Red Alert has been issued for July 4-5. pic.twitter.com/7MEpTD2999 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Monsoon triggers safety concerns

As IMD issues a red alert for the city and other parts, the heavy showers have triggered safety concerns across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with several incidents of waterlogging and multiple tree-fall cases being reported.

Meanwhile, another incident came to light when a road cave-in was reported amid heavy rainfall on LBS Marg in Bhandup.

Road cave-in disrupts traffic

Reportedly, a nearly 100 ft × 100 ft stretch of LBS Marg in Bhandup (West) caved in. The incident occurred around 1 pm on LBS Marg, opposite the Asian Paints premises, where excavation work was underway.

According to civic officials, no injuries were reported. However, a tempo parked at the site fell into the collapsed portion of the road after the surface gave way over the excavation pit.

The incident has sparked serious concern about road safety amid the heavy downpour in the city. Following the incident, traffic was severely affected after the under-construction retaining wall collapsed along with the road.

Emergency measures initiated

Upon receiving the information about the incident the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) S Ward staff rushed to the spot immediately after the cave-in, barricaded the affected area and initiated emergency response measures. Traffic was diverted, and restoration work was undertaken to secure the site.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. However, officials said the ongoing heavy rainfall is believed to have contributed to the cave-in. Following the incident, the administration initiated safety measures in the area.

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