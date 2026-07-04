Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Massive Road Cave-In Opens Giant Crater On LBS Marg In Bhandup Amid Heavy Rain, Traffic Disrupted | Video |

Mumbai: A nearly 100 ft × 100 ft stretch of LBS Marg in Bhandup (West) caved in on Saturday afternoon amid heavy rainfall, creating a massive crater and disrupting traffic in the area.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on LBS Marg, opposite the Asian Paints premises, where excavation work was underway. According to civic officials, no injuries were reported. However, a tempo parked at the site fell into the collapsed portion of the road after the surface gave way over the excavation pit.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) S Ward staff rushed to the spot immediately after the cave-in, barricaded the affected area and initiated emergency response measures. Traffic was diverted, and restoration work was taken up to secure the site.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. However, officials said the ongoing heavy rainfall is believed to have contributed to the cave-in.