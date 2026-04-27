 VIDEO: Body Found In Achole Lake Sparks Panic In Nalasopara; Cause Of Death Under Probe
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HomeMumbaiVIDEO: Body Found In Achole Lake Sparks Panic In Nalasopara; Cause Of Death Under Probe

VIDEO: Body Found In Achole Lake Sparks Panic In Nalasopara; Cause Of Death Under Probe

The body of an unidentified man, aged around 50–55, was found floating in Achole Lake in Nalasopara early Monday. Locals spotted it during a morning walk and alerted authorities. Police, with the fire brigade, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The cause of death remains unknown as investigations continue.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, April 27, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
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VIDEO: Body Found In Achole Lake Sparks Panic In Nalasopara; Cause Of Death Under Probe |

Mumbai: A shocking discovery early Monday morning created panic in Nalasopara after the body of an unidentified man was found floating in Achole Lake. Videos of the incident showed local authorities recovering the body from the lake in the early morning hours.

Details On The Deceased

According to police, the deceased is believed to be between 50 and 55 years of age. The body was first spotted by locals who had arrived at the lake for their morning walk. They immediately alerted the authorities. A team from Achole Police rushed to the spot and with the assistance of the Vasai-Virar Fire Brigade, retrieved the body from the water.

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Probe Underway Into The Matter

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. The body has been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of death will be determined after the forensic report. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether the death was a case of suicide, accident, or foul play. No conclusions have been drawn so far.

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Residents Flag Safety Concerns

The incident has also raised concerns among local residents about safety around the lake. Citizens pointed out the lack of security personnel and alleged that anti-social elements frequent the area at night. They have demanded increased surveillance and better safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Further investigation is underway.

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