Palghar Crime: Beheaded Body Found In Sack Near NH-48, Police Launch Probe After Gruesome Discovery In Pelhar Area

Police begin investigation after a beheaded body is discovered in a sack near Pelhar in Nalasopara, raising fears of a brutal murder case | Representational Image

Vasai, March 30: A gruesome discovery has sparked panic in the Pelhar area after the beheaded body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a sack near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

The body was discovered on Monday morning along a secluded path in the Ambepada locality. The police have arrived at the scene and launched a high-level investigation.

Suspicious sack alerts locals

According to reports, a group of local youths passing through the Ambepada area—located approximately 1,000 meters from National Highway 48—noticed a suspicious sack dumped near some bushes. Alerted by a foul smell emanating from the bag, the youths immediately informed the Pelhar Police Station.

Police investigation underway

Upon receiving the tip-off, Senior Police Inspector Sachin Kamble and his team rushed to the spot. A forensic team was also summoned to collect evidence. When the police opened the sack, they found the torso of a man with the head missing.

Preliminary assessment

Based on the initial investigation, police suspect that the victim was murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped in this secluded spot to destroy evidence and hinder identification.

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The police have conducted a panchnama (on-site record) and sent the body for an autopsy. Currently, the biggest hurdle for the investigators is identifying the victim, as the head has not yet been recovered.

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