Palghar Crime: Police Arrest Man & His Aide For Woman's Murder Over Infidelity Suspicions In Vasai-Virar | File Pic (Representational Image)

Vasai-Virar: The Crime Branch Unit-3 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has successfully solved a shocking murder case within just a few days. Following the discovery of an unidentified woman’s decomposed body, police utilized technical investigation to arrest the victim's husband and his accomplice.

A few days ago, the body of a woman aged between 25 and 30 was found in a decomposed state in a field within the limits of Shirvali village, situated along the Vajreshwari-Shirsad road. The victim had been brutally murdered; her throat was slit with a sharp weapon, and she had sustained severe head injuries.

Identifying the body was the first major hurdle for the police. Once a case was registered at the Mandavi Police Station, the Crime Branch Unit-3 launched a parallel investigation. The team scrutinized missing person reports across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and as far as Uttar Pradesh.

The breakthrough came after an exhausting operation where officers reviewed 72 consecutive hours of footage from over 500 CCTV cameras.

The investigation led the police to two suspects: Roshan Ramjag Yadav (26) and his friend Bhanupratap Vijay Bahadur Yadav (30). During intense interrogation, Roshan reportedly confessed to killing his wife, identified as Madhubala alias Priyakumari (23).

Roshan suspected his wife’s character and plotted the murder out of jealousy/suspicion.

On March 15, he brought her from Uttar Pradesh to Nalasopara.

On March 19, Roshan and his friend took her to an isolated spot where they allegedly slit her throat with a knife and bludgeoned her with a stone.

The Mandavi Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

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