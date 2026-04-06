Palghar Crime: Panic Grips Vasai-Virar-Nalasopara Belt After 6 Dead Bodies Found In 14 Days | Representational Image

Vasai: The string of grim discoveries in the Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara belt shows no signs of stopping. On Sunday evening, the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found near a pile of garbage at Virar Phata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, sparking intense panic in the locality. This marks the sixth such incident in just two weeks, leaving residents feeling increasingly vulnerable.

Locals alerted authorities after a foul stench emanated from a trash dump along the highway on Sunday evening. Upon investigation, police discovered the body of a man, estimated to be between 45 and 50 years old, with a white beard.

The Mandvi Police arrived at the scene immediately, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Investigating officers are currently working to determine whether the death was natural, accidental, or the result of foul play.

The region has seen a chilling frequency of deaths over the past fortnight:

March 21 (Shirvali): Decomposed body of a woman found. Investigations revealed her husband committed the murder; he has since been arrested.

March 23–24 (Dhanivbag): Body of a missing 6-year-old girl found in a well. The cause of death remains a mystery.

March 26–27 (Pelhar Phata): A man was found beheaded. Police confirmed the murder was over a financial dispute and have nabbed the accused.

(Nalasopara West): Body of an unidentified woman found in a drain near the D-Mart area.

March 30–31 (Phulpada): Body of an unidentified man discovered.

April 5 (Virar Phata): Highly decomposed body of a man found near the highway.

Residents Demand Better Security

The rapid succession of these discoveries has led to a growing public outcry, with citizens questioning whether criminals no longer fear the law. Residents have raised concerns regarding A significant shortage of CCTV cameras along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Numerous secluded stretches that provide cover for dumping bodies or committing crimes, Calls for increased patrolling to deter criminal activity in these border zones.

While the police continue to investigate the latest case, the atmosphere in the Virar-Nalasopara region remains tense as the community awaits answers.

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