VIDEO: BMC Takes Bulldozer Action Against Illegal Structures At Mumbai's Famous Mohammed Ali Road | Twitter

Mumbai: After Mira Road, bulldozer action ha been witnessed in another Muslim majority area in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against around 40 shops at Mohammed Ali Road, which is famous for Ramzan delicacies. The BMC razed encroachments and bulldozed the illegal structures in the area. It is being said that the action is the outcome of the violence clashes that took place in Mira Road.

Similar action was witnessed in Mira Road

Earlier, similar action was witnessed in Mira Road after violent clashes erupted at Naya Nagar. The MBMC razed around 15 illegal structures in the area. The action came after BJP leader Nitesh Rane warned that he will personally reach the area and take bulldozer action if the authorities did not take any action. The anti-encroachment drive at Mohammed Ali Road is said to be done as part of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'Deep Clean' drive.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The action was aimed at razing the illegal structures on footpaths

The action was aimed at razing the illegal structure that stood at the footpaths in the area which makes it impossible for the pedestrian to use it. The BMC has also clarified that the action has been taken to free the space on the footpaths in the area. The major losses due to the bulldozer action has been caused to Noorani Milk Centre and Suleman Usman Mithaiwala in the area. These shops are few of the oldest in the area and the structures are said to be older than 1940s.

BMC action took place early morning

There are reports that the BMC action took place early morning at around 8 AM at Mohammed Ali Road on Wednesday (January 24). The hawkers and the illegal sellers encroach the footpath in the area in the evening and not in the morning. The motive behind the drive would not be achieved if the action is not taken in the evening. A video of the BMC's bulldozer action is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the bulldozer is in action in front of the Suleman Usman Mithaiwala shop.

Action will be taken against illegal structures in other areas

There are no reports of any such anti-encroachment drive in other parts of the city, as there are many such structures which have covered the footpaths in many area. However, there are reports that action will be taken against illegal structures under the CM's Deep Clean drive which also aims at removing illegal structures, hawkers and illegal sellers from the footpaths.