Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 08:13 PM IST

Video and Photos: Six persons rescued after 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra East

FPJ Web Desk
Six persons, including three women, were rescued after a multi-storey structure collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday.

The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb.

Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

A total of 6 persons, including three women, were taken out of the debris. Of them, four, including two women, were admitted to V N Desai Hospital. The other two, including a woman, were sent to Bhabha Hospital. All are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a search operation was on to find out if more people are trapped under the debris.

Check out the pictures below:

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 08:13 PM IST
