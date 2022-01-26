Video and Photos: Six persons rescued after 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra East

Six persons, including three women, were rescued after a multi-storey structure collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday.
The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb.
Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
A total of 6 persons, including three women, were taken out of the debris. Of them, four, including two women, were admitted to V N Desai Hospital. The other two, including a woman, were sent to Bhabha Hospital. All are in stable condition.
Meanwhile, a search operation was on to find out if more people are trapped under the debris.
Check out the pictures below:
