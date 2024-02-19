Video: AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Detained By Mumbai Police While Trying To Go To Mira Road Weeks After Communal Clashes

Waris Pathan detained | X

Mumbai, February 19: The Mumbai police on Monday, February 19, detained former legislator and AIMIM leader Waris Pathan who was trying to go to Mira Road where communal clashes took place in January ahead of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla idol in Ram temple in Ayodhya. The cops detained Waris Pathan at Dahisar checkpoint when he was on his way to Mira Road.

"I had informed the police that I would go to Mira Road on February 19 but I was not given permission and they are not allowing me to go there," Pathan told news agency ANI after being detained. A video shared on hi X (formerly Twitter) account showed the cops escorting him to a police vehicle amid sloganeering by AIMIM activists.

Waris Pathan Detained:

I m illegally Arrested at Dahisar checkpoint on my way to mira road https://t.co/jXL8RB2RVS pic.twitter.com/pxzImM61la — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 19, 2024

In another post, he wrote: "I was to meet the commissioner of police to submit a memorandum against people who are giving hate speeches. And creating communal disturbances. But I’m arrested."

Notice Issued To Waris Pathan:

On Sunday, the police had issued a notice under Section 149 to Pathan. "Under which law, am I being stopped from going to Mira Road? People from outside can come and give speeches but I cannot go to meet people. Is this justice?" the AIMIM leader had asked.

Communal Clashes In Mira Road:

Communal clashes broke out in Mira Road ahead of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla idol held on January 22. "The conflict between the two communities broke out at around 11 pm on Sunday when some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale, had said.

"Shortly after, an argument broke out between the Hindu community and some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody," he had added.