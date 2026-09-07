VIDEO: 6–7 Car Drivers Booked For Rash Driving On Mumbai Coastal Road Near Marine Drive, Probe Underway |

Mumbai: Marine Drive Police have registered a case against six to seven unidentified car drivers for allegedly speeding and driving dangerously along the southbound stretch of Marine Drive, potentially endangering other motorists.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 11.15 pm on September 3, when several cars were allegedly spotted travelling at high speeds along the South Mumbai road.

Marine Drive Police have registered a case against unidentified drivers of 6–7 cars for allegedly speeding and driving dangerously on the Southbound stretch near Marine Drive around 11:15 pm on September 3.The vehicles have been identified and action is underway. No arrests yet. pic.twitter.com/gvpd9zKlHB — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) September 7, 2026

Visuals purportedly capturing the incident have since surfaced on social media. The footage shows several cars, including vehicles in green, red, yellow and black, allegedly travelling at high speeds along the southbound carriageway.

The manner in which the vehicles were allegedly being driven raised concerns over the safety of other motorists using the road.

Vehicles identified, probe underway

According to reports, police have identified the vehicles seen in the footage, and further action against those involved is underway.

A case was registered at Marine Drive Police Station at around 10.55 pm on September 4 based on a complaint lodged by Police Constable Satish Nivrutti Sangle, 42, who is attached to the police station.

However, no arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.

Police have booked the unidentified drivers under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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