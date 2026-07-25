Drunk Man Steals Police Vehicle, Drives It At High Speed To Hit Multiple Bikes In MP's Panna | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man allegedly stole a police vehicle from Raipura Police Station in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district after finding the keys left inside the vehicle.

He drove through a busy weekly market, hit a motorcycle, damaged several vehicles, and was later caught by the police.

The entire incident was captured on video by local people gathered at the spot. The footage shows the man driving the police vehicle recklessly at high speed and crashing into several other vehicles.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to information, the incident took place at Raipura Police Station, where the accused, identified as Sukhendra Bundela, a resident of Imalia village, had reportedly come while under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, Bundela got into an argument with officers at the police station and was asked to leave. As he was walking out, he noticed a government police vehicle parked inside the station premises with the keys left inside. He got into the vehicle and drove away.

यह किसी बिगडैल बदमाश की गाड़ी नहीं,

बल्कि पुलिस की सरकारी गाड़ी है!



पन्ना जिले के रैपुरा में पुलिस वाहन ने एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों को टक्कर मार दी। इस पर स्थानीय पुलिस का तर्क है कि कोई शराबी थाने से वाहन ले गया!



मोहन जी, देख रहे हैं! आपकी सरकार में पुलिस की दुर्दशा!



इतिहास तो… pic.twitter.com/4ZMZeOKwIH — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 23, 2026

Police said the accused drove the vehicle at high speed through the nearby weekly market, creating panic among shoppers and local residents. During the drive, he allegedly hit a motorcycle, dragged it for nearly 200 metres, and also crashed into other vehicles. Several people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Videos of the incident were recorded by people at the spot and later went viral on social media. The incident also caused chaos at the police station for nearly two hours as police teams chased the vehicle and finally arrested the accused.

MADHYA PRADESH | Panna: A reportedly drunk man allegedly stole a police jeep from Raipura Police Station and drove into a busy local market ramming multiple vehicles and causing chaos. Police later apprehended the suspect.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/c3rip8mpiM — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) July 23, 2026

The incident has raised questions over security at the police station, as the keys had reportedly been left inside the official vehicle. Local residents criticised the police for the alleged negligence and demanded action against those responsible.

Senior police officials have started an inquiry to find out how the police vehicle was left unattended with the keys inside. Further investigation is underway.