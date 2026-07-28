VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Toddler Dies After Car Runs Over Him In Nagpur's Manish Nagar; Probe Underway

In a tragic accident caught on camera, a three-year-old boy was run over by a car in the Manish Nagar area of Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The incident, reported on Monday, was so severe that the boy died on the spot.
CCTV captures tragic incident
The incident was captured on CCTV, with footage showing the little boy being knocked down by a car as it was moving away. The deceased has been identified as Shreyash Ashtankar. Upon witnessing the incident, nearby people rushed to rescue the child.
According to reports, the incident occurred in the Manish Nagar area, where Shreyash had accompanied his father to his shop. He was playing outside the shop when he was suddenly run over by a moving car.
Toddler succumbs to injuries
Following the incident, three-year-old Shreyash was rushed to the nearby Taywade Hospital. However, his injuries were so severe that he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (Medical), where doctors declared him dead, reported Nagpur Live.
Subsequently, the driver allegedly involved in the incident was detained by police. The driver has been identified as Harshad Wahane. A case has been registered at Beltarodi Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated. Further details are awaited.
Similar Incident Reported In Mumbai
Meanwhile, in another separate case, a toddler was killed after allegedly being hit by a speeding car outside the gate of a hospital in Mumbai's Parel earlier this month. The child was reported to be around two-and-a-half years old.
According to reports, the incident took place outside Gate No. 5 of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital. The complainant, Ameer Qutubuddin Khan, a resident of Kurla, had come to the hospital for the treatment of his five-month-old daughter when the incident occurred.
Following the incident, police registered a case against the unidentified car and its driver, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.
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