Mumbai Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Hits Him Outside Wadia Hospital In Parel

Police investigate the spot outside Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital in Parel where a speeding car fatally hit a toddler near the hospital gate | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 6: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding car outside the gate of a hospital in Parel on Friday morning. The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver and launched a search for the accused.

Incident outside Wadia Hospital

The incident took place outside Gate No. 5 of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital. According to police, the complainant, Ameer Qutubuddin Khan, a resident of Kurla, had come to the hospital for treatment of his five-month-old daughter.

Child hit while playing near hospital gate

At around 10 am on March 6, Khan was waiting outside the hospital gate for a relative, Sahil Khan, along with his son Ahmed Raza Khan, aged two-and-a-half years. The child was playing barely 15 feet away from his father when a speeding white car approached from the direction of Gate No. 4 and rammed into him.

The impact of the collision was severe, and the toddler suffered critical injuries, bleeding from his mouth and ears before collapsing on the spot.

Child declared dead during treatment

Khan immediately rushed the injured child to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Wadia Hospital, from where he was shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for further treatment. However, doctors declared the child dead at around 1:45 pm.

Police launch search for driver

Following the incident, the Bhoiwada police registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against an unidentified driver.

Police Sub-Inspector Vishal Devre is conducting further investigation, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver using CCTV footage from the area.

