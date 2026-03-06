Navi Mumbai Crime: ₹13.91 Crore Stamp Duty Scam Exposed In Koparkhairane, Case Filed Against Sub-Registrar And Agent

Turbhe police register a case after a ₹13.91 crore stamp duty scam linked to illegal registration of property documents in Koparkhairane comes to light | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, March 6: A major stamp duty scam amounting to Rs 13.91 crore has come to light in Navi Mumbai after 141 property documents linked to unauthorized buildings were allegedly registered illegally, causing substantial loss to the state exchequer.

Turbhe police have registered a case against the then in-charge Joint Sub-Registrar of the Koparkhairane office, Rajkumar Dahiphale, along with document registration agent Yogesh Chavan and others for allegedly misusing official position and cheating the government.

Alleged illegal registrations at Koparkhairane office

The alleged fraud took place between September 2024 and July 2025 at the CIDCO Cooperative Sub-Registrar Office in Koparkhairane, where Dahiphale was serving as the in-charge Joint Sub-Registrar.

According to officials, he allegedly colluded with agent Chavan and others to illegally register documents related to unauthorized buildings in the CIDCO area.

Inquiry reveals violation of registration rules

Following complaints regarding irregularities, the District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Thane, conducted a scrutiny of documents registered during Dahiphale’s tenure.

The inquiry revealed that while registering 141 property documents, the accused allegedly violated provisions of the Indian Registration Act and deliberately collected significantly lower stamp duty.

₹13.91 crore loss to state exchequer

Police said the illegal registrations resulted in a loss of Rs 13.91 crore to the Maharashtra government’s Revenue Department. After the findings, the District Deputy Registrar’s office forwarded the inquiry report to the state government recommending legal action.

“According to the complaint registered, stamp duty far below the prescribed amount was collected while registering documents of unauthorized buildings, leading to a revenue loss of over Rs 13.91 crore to the state,” a police officer from Turbhe police station said.

Case registered, probe underway

Following directions from the state government, Jyoti Raut, in-charge Joint Sub-Registrar at Thane, lodged a complaint at Turbhe police station on March 5.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Dahiphale, Chavan and others under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 81(1)(C) of the Indian Registration Act. Further investigation into the case is underway.

