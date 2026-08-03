VIDEO: 2 Tourists Fall Into Valley After Rusted Railing Collapses At Palghar's Dabhosa Waterfall; Rescued Safely |

In a tragic accident that occurred at the popular Dabhosa Waterfall in Jawhar, an old iron safety railing gave way, causing two tourists to fall into a nearby valley in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Rescue operation launched

Upon witnessing the incident, nearby tourists, along with Forest Department personnel, immediately rushed to the spot to provide aid to the two tourists who had fallen into the valley.

The visuals, which have gone viral on the internet, show local residents along with Forest Department officials trying their best to rescue the tourists using ropes. Following intense rescue efforts, both tourists were safely pulled out.

A major accident occurred at the popular Dabhosa Waterfall in Jawhar, Palghar district, after an old iron safety railing gave way, causing two tourists to fall into a nearby valley.



Tourists present at the spot, along with Forest Department personnel, immediately launched a… pic.twitter.com/4VfYt2xbLB — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 3, 2026

However, due to the fall, the injured tourists were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and are reported to be out of danger. Following the incident, which could have proved fatal had timely rescue operations not been launched, local residents demanded that authorities immediately strengthen safety infrastructure and take preventive measures to avoid similar accidents in the future.

Safety concerns raised

Subsequently, the incident has raised serious concerns over the condition of the rusted safety railing and the adequacy of safety measures at the tourist destination.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a car slipped and plunged into a gorge on Garmal Road in Khopoli on Monday afternoon. However, the driver was safely rescued by local residents who witnessed the incident and stepped forward to help.

Moreover, the car plunged into the gorge and became lodged between trees, appearing at risk of falling further at any time.

Further details in the matter are awaited.