Video: 2 Injured After Portion Of Balcony Of 45-Year-Old Building Collapses In Thane's Wagle Estate Amid Heavy Rain

A portion of the balcony of a 45-year-old building collapsed in Thane's Wagle Estate |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that came to light, a portion of the balcony of a 45-year-old building collapsed in Thane's Wagle Estate, amid heavy rainfall, leaving two people injured and raising fresh concerns over the safety of ageing structures during the monsoon.

Visuals from the spot show the severely damaged balcony after a section of the enclosed gallery gave way, prompting local residents to rush to the scene to assist the injured before emergency teams arrived.

According to News18, the incident occurred at Tiwari Bhavan in Wagle Estate, where a section of the enclosed gallery outside Room No. 1 suddenly collapsed and crashed to the ground.

Due to the incident, a 65-year-old woman, identified as Noori Islam Sheikh, sustained injuries to her head, shoulder, and leg after being struck by falling debris. She was rushed to Ashtavinayak Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Another resident, 36-year-old Suresh Thapa, suffered minor head injuries and also received medical attention.

Soon after the incident, multiple emergency agencies, including the Disaster Management Department, Fire Brigade, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), Srinagar Police, the Public Works Department (PWD), and officials from the Wagle Ward Committee, reached the site to assess the situation and initiate safety measures, News18 reported.

Following the incident, emergency response teams and civic officials reached the site and immediately evacuated all residents from the building as a precautionary measure. The area was subsequently barricaded to prevent public access, while civic teams began efforts to stabilise the damaged portion of the gallery ahead of a comprehensive structural assessment to determine the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the officials said the exact reason behind the collapse will be ascertained only after a detailed technical inspection. Moreover the incident has fresh concerns over the condition of ageing buildings during the monsoon, as continuous rainfall can further weaken already vulnerable structures. Authorities have advised residents of old and dilapidated buildings to promptly report any signs of structural damage and cooperate with ongoing safety inspections.

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