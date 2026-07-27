VIDEO: 1 Killed, Another Critically Injured After Car Rams Into Parked Bikes In Maharashtra's Nanded

1 Killed, Another Critically Injured After Car Rams Into Parked Bikes In Maharashtra's Nanded |

In a dramatic accident, a car rammed into two motorcycles parked by the roadside near Sonari Phata Chowk on the Himayatnagar-Bhokar National Highway. The incident was so severe that one person died on the spot, while another was critically injured. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The visuals show a four-wheeler hitting the two motorcycles parked on the roadside. According to Loksatta, the two-wheelers bearing registration numbers TS 18 G 1817 and MH 26 BS 5269 were badly damaged in the collision.

Nanded, Maharashtra - A speeding car rammed into two motorcycles parked by the roadside near Sonari Phata Chowk in Himayatnagar on Monday, leaving one person dead and another critically injured. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/A3pRbaoJD4 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 27, 2026

One killed, another critical

The incident has sparked concerns over road safety, with several people criticising the accident. Sheikh Jikran Sheikh Siraj and Sheikh Sohail Sheikh Zaheer, both from Sonari, were seriously injured in the collision. However, reports said Sheikh Sohail Sheikh Zaheer died before reaching the hospital, while Sheikh Jikran Sheikh Siraj is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nanded.

Subsequently, after receiving information about the incident, police officials rushed to the spot to inspect the situation and conduct a panchnama. The matter has been taken up for investigation, and further details are awaited.

Separate Khar crash case

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving his SUV in reverse at high speed to evade a drunk-driving checkpoint on Linking Road in Khar (West) and crashing into a police patrol motorcycle, injuring a constable on July 24.

The accused, identified as Siddharth Mahalingam, is a resident of Chandivli. According to police, he allegedly attempted to flee after spotting the checkpoint by reversing his SUV at high speed despite vehicles approaching from the same direction, resulting in the accident.

However, a case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/