'Victims Being Called To Identify Assailants At Night': Sanjay Nirupam Blasts Mumbai Police; Hints MLA Role In Alleged Assault Case Of Hindu Girls In Malad

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday raised strong questions against the Kurar Police of pressuring a victim's family to bring minor girls late at night to identify the accused in an assault case of Hindu girls by about 20 Muslim men.

The Sena Leader also questioned the entry of a local MLA and a Muslim leader in the investigation, calling it 'suspicious'. A controversy erupted in Mumbai's Kurar area after a minor dispute over a shared auto-rickshaw near Malad railway station. The situation escalated into violence involving a group of Muslim men attacking Hindu girls.

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Coming back to the questions raised by Sanjay Nirupam, he wrote on X (Formerly Twitter) and asked, "Police are pressurising the family to come to the police station with the girls late in the night to identify the assailants. How can the police approach victims with the local MLA? This is completely improper on the part of the police."

The leader also raised suspicion about the presence of MLA, asking, "What was the purpose of the visit? To pressurise the family ?"

He further questioned, "Whether the MLA hid the assailants? Or whether the MLA was aware of where these goons were hiding? Whether the goons were being patronised by the MLA ?"

About the Case

The incident took place in the evening when four young Gujarati girls got into a dispute over a shared auto-rickshaw with Muslim women near Malad railway station. A report by Supreme Samachar stated that a Gujarati Hindu family had gone for shopping in Malad and was standing in the shared auto line. A woman reportedly close to the family explained that the girls were ahead in the line, but the burqa-women argued as they wanted to go ahead. The verbal spat started, but they all left in separate auto rickshaws.

However, the situation, which initially remained a verbal dispute, allegedly escalated after more people were called to the spot in Kurar. Sanjay Nirupam alleged that 20 Muslim men from Islamapura surrounded and attacked the four young girls. Calling it a matter of mob lynching, he added, "If you are truly men, why would 20 men gather to attack young girls?"

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