VHP Opposes Proposed Temple Inam Land Bill, Warns Of Threat To Temple Autonomy and Cultural Heritage | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The proposed Maharashtra law seeking to abolish traditional rights over temple inam lands has drawn opposition from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has warned that the legislation could have far-reaching consequences for the financial independence, religious autonomy and cultural heritage of thousands of temples across the state.

The VHP has launched an awareness campaign across Maharashtra, organising meetings of temple trustees, conducting signature drives and submitting representations to district authorities and elected representatives

The proposed Maharashtra Devasthan Inam Land Rights Abolition Act, 2026, currently under consideration, has sparked debate among temple trusts, priests and Hindu organisations. Critics argue that while the legislation is presented as a land administration reform, its impact could extend well beyond property management.

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Temple inam lands were historically granted by rulers, noble families and devotees to support religious institutions. Income generated from these lands has traditionally funded daily worship, festivals, charitable activities, pilgrim services, educational initiatives and the maintenance of temple properties.

According to the VHP, many rural temples rely heavily on income from these lands to meet operational expenses, including staff salaries, electricity bills and religious functions. The organisation fears that curtailing traditional rights over such properties could leave many temples financially vulnerable.

Concerns have also been raised regarding constitutional protections for religious institutions. Opponents of the Bill argue that any reduction in temple control over their properties could raise questions under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of religion and the right of religious denominations to manage their own affairs.

Another issue highlighted by stakeholders is the alleged encroachment of temple lands by land mafias and vested interests. Critics contend that the government should prioritise identifying and removing illegal encroachments rather than abolishing traditional land rights.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, VHP Maharashtra-Goa Temple and Priests Coordination Department leader Anil Sambare said the issue extended beyond revenue administration.

"The proposed legislation is not merely a land or revenue matter. It concerns religious autonomy, economic security, social service activities and the preservation of our cultural heritage," Sambare said.

He added that the VHP had submitted detailed objections to divisional commissioners and was urging temple trusts to formally register their concerns with the government.

"The government should undertake a comprehensive review of temple inam lands and publish a White Paper on the subject. The prevailing sentiment among large sections of the Hindu community is that temple rights should be protected rather than abolished," Sambare said.

The VHP has also demanded the formation of an expert committee to study the issue and conduct wider consultations with temple trusts, legal experts and religious scholars before any final decision is taken.

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