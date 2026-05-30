BMC Demolishes 250 Unauthorised Structures In Powai's Fukat Nagar, Miland Nagar During Major Encroachment Drive |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a major demolition drive in Powai's Fukat Nagar and Miland Nagar areas under the S Ward on Friday, removing around 250 unauthorised structures constructed on HE land.

According to civic officials, the action was undertaken as part of an encroachment removal exercise aimed at clearing illegally erected structures from the designated land parcel. The operation was conducted under heavy security and involved the deployment of a large workforce and machinery to ensure the smooth execution of the drive.

Officials said that more than 150 police personnel were deployed at the site to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the demolition process. The operation was jointly carried out by engineering teams from the S Ward and HE Ward, with around 50 engineering officers participating in the action.

In addition to the engineering staff, approximately 200 labourers were engaged for the demolition exercise. The civic body also deployed seven JCB machines along with several small goods vehicles to assist in the removal of debris and the clearance of the site.

The action forms part of the BMC's ongoing efforts to remove illegal constructions and reclaim public land across various parts of the city. Officials said the drive was completed with the support of the police force and civic staff, ensuring that the operation was carried out without any major disruption.

Further details regarding the nature of the structures and subsequent action on the reclaimed land are awaited.

WR Demolishes Permanent Structures On Railway Land Between Goregaon And Malad

In a major anti-encroachment operation, Western Railway on Monday launched a large-scale demolition drive on railway land between Goregaon and Malad stations. The action, being carried out following directions from the Bombay High Court, aims to clear encroachments from nearly 1,500 square metres of railway property on the eastern side of the corridor.

According to railway officials, a total of 36 permanent and 24 temporary structures had come up illegally on the land. So far, 26 permanent structures have been demolished using bulldozers and heavy machinery. Authorities said the cleared land will be used for the proposed Harbour Line expansion project, which is considered crucial for improving Mumbai’s suburban railway infrastructure and increasing passenger capacity in the future.

A massive security arrangement was made to avoid any law and order issues during the operation. Around 168 city police personnel, 25 Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, 65 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and nearly 80 railway employees were deployed at the site. Three JCB machines and dumpers were also pressed into service to remove debris and clear the area.

Officials said the demolition was being monitored closely by senior railway authorities and the operation was progressing under tight security.