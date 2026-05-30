Thane Integrated Ring Metro Project Faces Scrutiny Over Planning, Environmental & Cost Concerns | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A coalition of residents, urban planning experts, and environmental advocates has placed the proposed Thane Integrated Ring Metro (TIRM) under intense public scrutiny, citing severe planning discrepancies, financial risks, and ecological threats.

Operating under Citizens for Sustainable Transport (CST-Thane) and the Thane Green Collective, the groups have formally petitioned the Government of Maharashtra to suspend the ₹12,200-crore project pending an independent review. The objections are backed by an evaluation from urban transportation planner Mr. Ashish Verma and urbanist Ms. Sulakshana Mahajan.

Flawed Projections and Redundancy

The 29-kilometre project projects an daily ridership of 6.47 lakh passengers by 2029. However, the expert review exposes critical flaws in its Detailed Project Report (DPR):

Inappropriate Transit Choice: The DPR forecasts a peak demand of 28,000 PPHPD by 2050, a volume standard for Light Rail Transit (LRT) rather than a heavy metro system, which requires 30,000–50,000 PPHPD to justify its immense capital costs.

The "Nagpur" Plagiarism: Chapter 3 of the DPR refers to a mass transit system in Nagpur. Advocates argue this blatant copy-paste error indicates no Thane-specific willingness-to-travel survey was conducted.

Redundancy: The alignment duplicates existing infrastructure, intersecting Metro Line 4 and Line 5 with zero published inter-agency coordination.

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The alignment also features an extreme 82 horizontal bends—compared to just 35–40 on Metro Line 4—significantly inflating long-term maintenance costs. Additionally, the 3-kilometre downtown underground section lacks any published mobility contingency plan, risking a total surface transit collapse near Thane Station during construction.

Environmental Data Discrepancies

The Thane Green Collective has challenged official data regarding the project’s ecological footprint, revealing systemic data discrepancies:

Metric Official DPR Claim Citizen Survey Findings

Trees Affected 662 trees 3,224 trees marked for felling

Heritage Trees 9 trees 22 heritage trees (in a 150-tree sample)

Century-Old Trees 0 trees 14

The audit also revealed that tree ages were systematically underestimated by an average of 28 years, and no comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been made public despite threats to the Thane Creek mangrove ecosystem.

Coalition Demands

The coalition has demanded that authorities immediately halt the project, wait for Metro Line 4 to become operational to assess actual travel patterns, and evaluate lower-cost alternatives like an expanded bus fleet, BRT, and suburban rail upgrades.

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