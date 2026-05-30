FPJ Impact: Thane Civic Body Launches Urgent Clean-Up Of Flood-Prone Kranti Nagar Nullah |

Thane: Following a series of investigative reports and consistent follow-ups by The Free Press Journal highlighting the imminent flood threat in Thane, the local municipal administration has finally swung into action. Within a week of the issues being brought to light, authorities have commenced the critical work of removing heavy soil siltation and debris from the Kranti Nagar nullah, bringing much-needed relief to local residents ahead of the monsoon season.

Swift Action Within a Week

The issue was aggressively championed by local citizens and Thane Congress leader Adv. Javed Shaikh, who had submitted a formal written complaint on May 18, 2026, to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner and the Uthalsar Ward Committee.

However, it was the structural spotlight and pressure from The Free Press Journal's coverage that accelerated the bureaucratic machinery. Moving into "action mode" within just seven days of the media reports and official complaints, the administration deployed personnel and machinery to clear the massive soil fillings blockading the natural flow of the drainage channel.

Read Also Thane Civic Body Issues Final Warning To Contractors Over Delayed Drain Cleaning Ahead Of Monsoon

Lingering Fears Over Incomplete Retaining Wall

While the removal of the soil blockage has been widely welcomed by the neighborhood, residents of the adjacent Rahmat Nagar and Rabodi areas remain on edge.

Past Devastation: Last year, overflowing water from the same nullah breached local settlements, causing severe property damage and financial loss to hundreds of families.

The Current Hazard: The protective retaining wall running alongside the nullah remains incomplete. Several houses directly bordering the water channel feature broken or entirely missing segments of the barrier, leaving them highly vulnerable to torrential rains.

"It is a positive sign that the administration reacted swiftly to our complaints and the media reports to begin clearing the soil from the nullah. However, the protective retaining wall is still incomplete. The TMC must immediately adopt a war-footing approach to finish the remaining construction before the heavy downpours hit us," says Adv. Javed Shaikh, Thane Congress Leader.

The Road Ahead

Local citizen forums have credited The Free Press Journal for amplifying their grievances, noting that without sustained media scrutiny, pre-monsoon desilting works frequently face bureaucratic delays.

With the monsoon fast approaching, all eyes are now on the Thane Municipal Corporation to see if they will replicate their swift desilting response to complete the incomplete retaining wall and prevent a repeat of last year's urban flooding disaster.

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