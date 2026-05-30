'Ab Animals Ki Bhi Jayanti?' Mumbai Man Throws Grand Birthday Bash For Pet Cat; Internet Says 'Even Humans Don’t Get This Treatment'

A Mumbai-based content creator has left social media users both amused and impressed after hosting an extravagant birthday celebration for his beloved pet cat, Jabhya. The unusual event, which was captured in a viral Instagram video, looked less like a pet birthday and more like a large-scale community festival.

The celebration featured everything from cake-cutting and music to dancing and a feast for guests, turning Jabhya's special day into a spectacle that quickly caught the internet's attention.

Cake-cutting ceremony becomes viral highlight

The video begins with Jabhya seated beside his owner, Abhinav, in front of a birthday cake. As friends and family gathered around, the cat remained surprisingly composed while the birthday cake was cut amid cheers and applause.

The calm demeanor of the feline became one of the most talked-about aspects of the video, with many viewers joking that Jabhya handled the attention better than most people would.

Giant poster and street-style celebrations

The festivities did not stop indoors. A massive birthday banner dedicated to Jabhya was displayed prominently from the family's balcony, making it clear that this was no ordinary pet celebration.

Clips from the event showed guests dancing enthusiastically to music while a live band added to the festive atmosphere. Large quantities of food were prepared for attendees, and parts of the celebration spilled into the surrounding neighbourhood, creating a vibrant street-party vibe.

Sharing the video online, Abhinav captioned it, “Jabya jayanti 2k26. Probably the hardest birthday party ever.”

Internet reacts with humour and admiration

As the video gained traction, users flooded the comments section with playful reactions. Many joked that Jabhya's birthday appeared more exciting than their own celebrations.

Others remarked that the cat seemed to enjoy a better social life than many humans. Some users suggested that future editions should include other cats and pet owners, imagining the event evolving into a full-scale feline festival.

A number of viewers also praised the effort behind the celebration, calling it both hilarious and heartwarming. Several pet lovers noted that companion animals are increasingly being treated as family members, making such elaborate celebrations more common than ever.