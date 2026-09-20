'Very Unfortunate Incident': Amit Satam Reacts To Mumbai Coastal Road BMW Crash That Killed 3 - VIDEO

'...Very Unfortunate Incident': Amit Satam Reacts To Mumbai Coastal Road BMW Crash That Killed 3 |

Mumbai: Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MLA Amit Satam on Sunday reacted to the shocking road accident that claimed three lives on the Mumbai Coastal Road near Lala College and Lotus Jetty. Calling the incident unfortunate, Satam expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Satam expresses condolences

Speaking to reporters, he said, “This is a very unfortunate incident, and we pray for the peace of the departed soul and for strength for the entire family.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On BMW over speeding incident, Mumbai BJP president and MLA Amit Satam says, "This is a very unfortunate incident, and we pray for the peace of the departed soul and for strength for the entire family." pic.twitter.com/iLRYvDtjaS — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2026

According to reports, the car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control due to overspeeding. The speeding vehicle crashed into a boundary wall before plunging off the bridge. The accident occurred at around 5.20 am. Preliminary information suggests that excessive speed may have led to the crash.

Three killed in Coastal Road crash

Following the tragic accident, at least three people were killed, while one person who sustained critical injuries is currently undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital.

Visuals of the tragic accident have emerged. The footage shows the vehicle severely wrecked following the crash, with the car reportedly damaged on all sides. Reports indicate that following the accident, police teams revisited the site of the BMW crash on the Coastal Road, where the car fell into an ongoing construction site. Police have barricaded the area as part of the investigation.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Police teams revisited the site of the BMW accident on the Coastal Road, where the car fell into an ongoing construction site. Police have barricaded the area as part of the investigation pic.twitter.com/m4KCNlIeEY — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2026

Victims identified, one critical

The injured persons were rushed to Nair Hospital for treatment, where three of them were declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjal, 21, Dhairya Seth, 17, and an unidentified 25-year-old man.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man who sustained serious injuries is currently undergoing treatment in the trauma ward of Nair Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Following the deadly road accident, Mumbai Police have launched an investigation and are gathering further details regarding the circumstances that led to the crash.

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