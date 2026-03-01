Versova Beach Viral Video: Mumbai Vloggers Allege Police Harassment; Officer Responds, Calls It 'A Mistake' | Here's What Happened

Mumbai: A vlogging outing of a Mumbai couple near Versova Beach turned controversial after police stopped them from filming, detained them at a police station and reportedly damaged their camera equipment. A detailed video of the incident is posted on the couple's Instagram handle.

The couple, Mustak Ahmed and Sara Kedare, create content related to relationships, travel, shopping and lifestyle. Their YouTube channel, named Siya & Mustak, currently has around 13.3K subscribers.

One of the videos showing their interaction with the policemen at the station is going viral on social media. The incident took place on February 28, at around 2 pm. In the video, the couple alleged that one of the officers broke their GoPro camera and tripod and also snatched their phone from their hands. In the video, when the boy asked a policeman to return the GoPro, the officer handed it back while the recording was still on.

In another video shared by Sara, she described the entire incident. She said, “My boyfriend and I were going to Versova Beach to shoot a video when the police stopped us.” She added that they were vlogging while heading towards the beach when two policemen called them and said, “Oye, idhar aao.”

The girl claimed in the video that they were not given any explanation and were taken inside the police station. She alleged that the officers told them, “Public place mein video banana allowed nahi hai. Aapne Mumbai Police se video banane ke liye permission li hai kya? You are not allowed to shoot video in a public place. Did you take permission from the Mumbai Police?”

On this, they told the police that everyone makes videos to vlog and permission is not needed for that. On saying this, the girl alleged that the police took away their GoPro and snatched her boyfriend's phone. She expressed concern as there was no lady constable, nor were there cameras in the police station. At one point in the video, she also alleegd alleged that policemen also tried to hit both of them.

In the video, the girl clarified that not all policemen are bad. However, she said that instances of alleged misconduct should also be highlighted. Calling it a serious issue, she added, “Hum jaise content creators ko police aise harass karegi to nahi chalega. (Such types of content creators will not be tolerated.)”

Police Reacts On Incident, Says 'It was a Mistake'

Senior Inspector Deepshikha Ware from the Versova Police Station, while speaking to Mid-Day, acknowledged the incident and said that the police should not have stopped the couple from recording the video. She said, “It was a mistake," adding that "action will be taken against the concerned staff.” However, the officer denied the allegations that the camera was snatched or intentionally damaged, as she claimed that officials at the station stated that the 'device fell accidentally'.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/