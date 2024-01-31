VBA Now Part Of MVA? Haven’t Got Any Official Letter, Says Party Chief Prakash Ambedkar

VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar | PTI

Mumbai: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is now part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), going by a letter issued by the latter. UBT Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Today, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi become a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Its leader, Advocate Prakash Ambedkar, will participate in the February 2 meeting. The inclusion of Vanchit will help fight against dictatorship. The Constitution of India is in danger and we will have to come together to save it.”

Prakash Ambedkar has denied receiving any official letter from the MVA

However, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar has denied receiving any official letter from the MVA, showing his party’s inclusion in the MVA. After a four-hour meeting of the MVA, Raut said, “Not only the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi but CPI, CPIM, AAP, JDU, Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party of India have been included in the MVA. Now, it is no longer a party of just three but many others have joined our ranks.” On Tuesday, a meeting of the MVA was conducted at the Trident hotel in the city. UBT Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Varsha Gaikwad and NCP leaders Jayant Patil Jitendra Awhad and Anil Deshmukh were present at the meeting. Afterwards, Raut said that there were no differences among the MVA constituents and all was well.

However, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Dhairyavardhan Pundkar alleged he had been kept waiting outside, as the closed-door meeting was underway at Trident. However, UBT leader Sanjay Raut, denied the allegation, saying that Pundkar had participated in the meeting and had lunched with them. “We would be eager to see Prakash Ambedkar at the February 2 meeting,” Raut said. Raut also posted the MVA letter declaring the VBA to be a part of its alliance on X.

Letter signed by Nana Patole

The letter has been signed by Nana Patole, Jayant Patil and Sanjay Raut. Further, Raut said that at the meeting, a discussion was held on all the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and the meeting was positive. Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, “Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has empowered statelevel leaders to decide with whom the Congress should ally at the local level.”