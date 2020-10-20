Vashi market gets onion from Iran, expect a little correction in price

Navi Mumbai: Homemakers can expect some relief as the prices of onions – the most essential ingredient in the kitchen are likely to come down. The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) received around 25 tonne of onion imported from Iran on Monday. There is a shortage of onions in the local market due to excessive rainfall that damaged the crops.

A month ago, a section of traders and farmers were echoing their voices against the ban on the export of onion. However, the scenario has changed now and there is a shortage of onions in the market. The retail and wholesale prices are kept rising.

While the wholesale price has reached almost Rs 60 per kg, the retail price ranges between Rs 60 and Rs 80 per kg.

The FPJ reported how the shortage of onion would push the price during the festival season. Within a week, the price of onion reached Rs 70-80 per kg in the retail from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg.

In mid-September, the onion supply at the Kanda-Batata market at the APMC in Vashi was around 7,000 quintals at an average price of Rs 21 per kg. However, the supply dipped to 4,000 quintals on September 18 with a sharp 45 per cent drop.

Currently, the average price of onion is Rs 55-Rs 60 per kg in the Kanta-Batata market in APMC Vashi.

On Monday, around 66 tonnes of onion from Iran arrived at the JNPT of which 25 tonnes arrived at APMC Vashi. The imported onions were sold around Rs 55 per kg while the local onion was sold around Rs 70 per kg, the trader said.

Meanwhile, on October 19, the APMC received a total of 94 trucks laden with onions. “The excessive rain in the onion growing area damaged the crops and thus the availability of onion dipped in the market,” said a trader from the Vashi APMC.

He added it will take at least two months for the arrival of the fresh crop in the market.

Meanwhile, the market will have to depend on export. “We receive onions from Turkey, Egypt, and Iran,” said the trader.