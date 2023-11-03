 Vasai-Virar: Union Minister For Highways & Transport Nitin Gadkari Sanctions Projects Worth ₹600 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVasai-Virar: Union Minister For Highways & Transport Nitin Gadkari Sanctions Projects Worth ₹600 Crore

Vasai-Virar: Union Minister For Highways & Transport Nitin Gadkari Sanctions Projects Worth ₹600 Crore

Gadkari was in Vasai-Virar to attend a function recently by local political activists; work to commence after a month.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari | File pic

Mumbai: Union minister for highways and road transport Nitin Gadkari on Friday sanctioned works worth ₹600 cr in the constituency of Vasai-Virar MLA Hitendra Thakur. The MLA is the president of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and brother of Bhai Thakur, alleged don of the Vasai-Virar area.

Hitendra Thakur said he had constantly followed the matter with Mr Gadkari and finally on Friday the minister approved the projects. Mr Gadkari was in Vasai-Virar to attend a function recently by local politiical activists.

What do the projects include?

The projects include widening the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway from the existing eight lanes to 12 lanes of the 110-km phase between Dahisar and Talasari, a 40-metre ring road within the Vasai corporation limits, and concretisation of the roads of five cities that connect from the highway among others. Mr Gadkari also invited Hitendra Thakur to visit Delhi to discuss more infrastructure projects.

Read Also
Vasai-Virar: 4 to 5 mobile shops gutted into fire at Jadhav Mandi
article-image

Surge in traffic prompts swift completion of projects

"The population of Vasai-Virar is increasing rapidly. As a result, the vehicular traffic is also increasing. Also, there has been a huge increase in traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Considering all this, we had demanded that all the projects needed to be completed at the earliest. Finally, our efforts were successful and Mr Gadkari immediately sanctioned a fund of ₹600 crores. Work on the said projects would begin in a month," said Thakur.

MLA Kshitij Thakur said, "We discussed with Gadkari at length about the projects and gave him in-depth information. He understood the gravity of the situation and immediately sanctioned the funds. This is a major achievement for the Vasai taluka."

Read Also
Vasai: MHADA approves PMAY housing project on 360 acres of land parcel on PPP model
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: City Experiences Low Air Quality Due to Stagnant Air & Fog; Conditions Expected to...

Mumbai News: City Experiences Low Air Quality Due to Stagnant Air & Fog; Conditions Expected to...

‘Will Be Happy If Party Asks Fadnavis To Contest From Mumbai North’: Gopal Shetti

‘Will Be Happy If Party Asks Fadnavis To Contest From Mumbai North’: Gopal Shetti

‘… For Cheap Publicity’: FIR Against Uorfi Javed Over Misusing Mumbai Police Uniform &...

‘… For Cheap Publicity’: FIR Against Uorfi Javed Over Misusing Mumbai Police Uniform &...

Mumbai News: BMC To Hire Consultants To Help Ease Traffic Congestion

Mumbai News: BMC To Hire Consultants To Help Ease Traffic Congestion

Maharashtra Legislative Council Celebrates Centenary with Special Gathering and Seminars

Maharashtra Legislative Council Celebrates Centenary with Special Gathering and Seminars