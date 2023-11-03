Vasai-Virar: Union Minister For Highways & Transport Nitin Gadkari Sanctions Projects Worth ₹600 Crore

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari | File pic

Mumbai: Union minister for highways and road transport Nitin Gadkari on Friday sanctioned works worth ₹600 cr in the constituency of Vasai-Virar MLA Hitendra Thakur. The MLA is the president of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and brother of Bhai Thakur, alleged don of the Vasai-Virar area.

Hitendra Thakur said he had constantly followed the matter with Mr Gadkari and finally on Friday the minister approved the projects. Mr Gadkari was in Vasai-Virar to attend a function recently by local politiical activists.

What do the projects include?

The projects include widening the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway from the existing eight lanes to 12 lanes of the 110-km phase between Dahisar and Talasari, a 40-metre ring road within the Vasai corporation limits, and concretisation of the roads of five cities that connect from the highway among others. Mr Gadkari also invited Hitendra Thakur to visit Delhi to discuss more infrastructure projects.

Read Also Vasai-Virar: 4 to 5 mobile shops gutted into fire at Jadhav Mandi

Surge in traffic prompts swift completion of projects

"The population of Vasai-Virar is increasing rapidly. As a result, the vehicular traffic is also increasing. Also, there has been a huge increase in traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Considering all this, we had demanded that all the projects needed to be completed at the earliest. Finally, our efforts were successful and Mr Gadkari immediately sanctioned a fund of ₹600 crores. Work on the said projects would begin in a month," said Thakur.

MLA Kshitij Thakur said, "We discussed with Gadkari at length about the projects and gave him in-depth information. He understood the gravity of the situation and immediately sanctioned the funds. This is a major achievement for the Vasai taluka."