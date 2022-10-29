e-Paper Get App
Vasai-Virar: 4 to 5 mobile shops gutted into fire at Jadhav Mandi

To extinguish the fire, firefighters reached the spot.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
Vasai-Virar: In a recent incident, 4 to 5 mobile shops in Mumbai's neighbouring Nallasopara were gutted into fire. The fire incident was also recorded on camera. The accident took place on Saturday evening in Nalasopara East Jadhav Market. To extinguish the blaze, firefighters reached the spot. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire.

