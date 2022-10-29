Vasai-Virar: 4 to 5 mobile shops gutted into fire at Jadhav Mandi

Vasai-Virar: In a recent incident, 4 to 5 mobile shops in Mumbai's neighbouring Nallasopara were gutted into fire. The fire incident was also recorded on camera. The accident took place on Saturday evening in Nalasopara East Jadhav Market. To extinguish the blaze, firefighters reached the spot. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire.
