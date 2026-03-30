Vasai-Virar Crime: Man Kills 23-Year-Old Wife Over Suspicion Of Her Character, Plots Murder With Friend's Help; Both Arrested

Crime Scene | File

Vasai-Virar: The Crime Branch unit in Virar has arrested the husband and his friend in connection with the alleged murder of a 23-year-old woman. The case pertains to March 21, when the decomposed body of the woman was found in the Shiravali village limits along the Vajreshwari-Shirshad Road.

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According to the update shared by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police, the deceased woman, identified as Madhubala alias Priyakumari Roshan Yadav, was originally from Uttar Pradesh and was suspected by her accused husband of having questionable character. With the help of a friend, the husband hatched a murder plot, took her to the crime scene on a motorcycle, and brutally killed her by stabbing her with a sharp weapon and bludgeoning her with a stone.

Based on the postmortem report, it was determined that the woman had been murdered by having her throat slit and blows to the head, leading to the registration of a case at Mandvi Police Station.

Police examine over 500 CCTV footages

The MBVV stated that with the examination of over 500 CCTV footages and by verifying several missing women reports from various districts, the Crime Branch Unit-3 tracked down the alleged accused and arrested two suspects.

Mumbai Records 20 Murders In Two Months

Meanwhile, over the past two months, Mumbai recorded 20 murder cases, with most accused known to the victims, friends, relatives, or acquaintances. While the police have solved nearly all cases and made arrests, the rise in such impulsive crimes is a serious concern.

The police data shows that many murders over trivial issues occur in slums and underprivileged areas. Overcrowding, financial stress, lack of personal space, and limited mental health support often trigger frequent conflicts, where minor disputes escalate into violence.

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