Caught On Camera: 46-Year-Old Man Arrested For Stabbing Wife To Death After Domestic Dispute In Mumbai's Andheri

Mumbai: A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Andheri East on Friday evening. The MIDC police arrested the accused.

About The Incident

According to the MIDC Police, the incident took place on February 28, at around 4.30 pm in front of Aradhya Hospital on Sagbaug Road, Andheri East. The accused, identified as Rajesh Eknath Chhatre, 46, allegedly attacked his wife, Panchbhila Rajesh Chhatre, 38, following a domestic dispute.

Police said the complainant, Rahil Riyaz Lokhande, 27, an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Powai, witnessed the incident and later lodged a complaint.

As per the FIR, the accused was allegedly upset as his wife was not willing to live with him. During an argument, he reportedly held her with one hand and threatened her, saying he would not spare her, before repeatedly stabbing her with a sharp knife.

The woman sustained multiple stab injuries and died on the spot.

During the post-mortem procedure, the deceased’s clothes and other samples from the scene were seized as evidence. The clothes worn by the accused at the time of arrest were also confiscated. The knife used in the crime has been recovered.

The MIDC Police registered a case against Chhatre under Section 103(1) (anyone who commits murder is punishable by death or life imprisonment and a fine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The offence was registered at 11.32 pm on February 28.

The accused was arrested shortly after midnight on March 1 at 12.09 am. Further investigation is underway.

