Mumbai Crime: Uncle Gets Life Imprisonment For Brutal Murder Of 7-Year-Old Nephew Over Family Disputes

Mumbai, Feb 25: A Mumbai Sessions Court has sentenced a 29-year-old to life imprisonment for the January 2019 murder of his seven-year-old nephew, following frequent disputes with his brother’s wife.

While pronouncing the verdict, Sessions Judge Mahesh K. Jadhav observed that the child, Irfan, trusted his uncle, Nausad Abbasi, as seen in CCTV footage, but was kidnapped, threatened, assaulted with multiple injuries and ultimately strangled. The court held that the murder was intentional and brutal.

Child went missing on Republic Day

According to the prosecution, led by advocate Ramesh Siroya, Irfan had stepped out around 11 am on January 26, 2019—a school holiday due to Republic Day—to buy flags and stickers but did not return. His mother, Roshan, lodged a missing complaint at Shivaji Nagar Police Station after the family’s search failed.

The next day, Irfan’s body was found near the footpath outside Universal Majestic Building, Grand Banquet Hall, bearing 18 external injuries. Investigation showed he was last seen with Abbasi, who had taken him to a general store for biscuits and later to a paan shop.

Forensic evidence and court findings

Roshan had earlier raised suspicion against Abbasi, citing ongoing domestic quarrels. During the investigation, police recovered his clothes hidden behind a water tank at Jari Karkhana; forensic analysis confirmed the presence of Irfan’s blood group ‘A’. The court noted that Abbasi failed to explain how the blood came to be on his clothes.

Relying on the “last seen together” doctrine and corroborating forensic evidence, the court concluded that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, and that the accused offered no credible explanation of how he parted company with the child.

