Mumbai Sessions Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant Against Gangster Kumar Pillai In 2007 Murder Case

Mumbai Sessions court clears legal hurdle as authorities move forward with gangster Kumar Pillai's repatriation process

Mumbai, Feb 23: Amid discussions over the repatriation of gangster Kumar Pillai to his home country, the sessions court on Monday cancelled the open-ended non-bailable warrant obtained by the Mumbai police in connection with a 2007 murder case registered at the Vikhroli police station.

The warrant had been obtained by the Mumbai police to enable a fresh request to the Singapore government for permission to prosecute Pillai in the case.

Background of extradition

Pillai had escaped India and moved to Hong Kong but was extradited to India in 2015 to face trial in three cases originating from Singapore, in which he was later acquitted. He subsequently moved the special court through his lawyer, Pankaj Kavle, seeking permission to return to his home country.

Crime branch plea for fresh prosecution

While Pillai’s repatriation application was pending, the crime branch filed a plea in another court seeking the warrant in the 2007 murder case. The agency stated that records showed Pillai was still wanted in the case of murder and attempt to murder and said it would approach Singapore to obtain permission to prosecute him in this fourth case. The court initially allowed the plea and issued the warrant.

Court notes repatriation order

Soon after, Pillai’s lawyer sought cancellation of the warrant. The court hearing this plea noted that the special MCOCA court had last week ordered Pillai’s repatriation, instructing the crime branch to complete the necessary formalities within a month. Considering these facts and circumstances, the sessions court on Monday cancelled the warrant. The detailed order will be released later.

The special MCOCA court, while allowing Pillai’s repatriation, had clarified that in the absence of permission from the extraditing country, he cannot be tried in India for any other pending cases. Consequently, the prosecution must initiate steps to send him back to Hong Kong.

Red Corner Notice and extradition record

Records show that a Red Corner Notice was issued against Pillai on January 18, 2012, by a Mumbai sessions court. India had sought his extradition in six cases, but approval was granted only for three.

