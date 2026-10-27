Vasai-Virar Administration Wakes Up After Nalasopara Fire, To Issue Fire Safety Notices To Housing Societies Across City | Representative image

Vasai: Following the recent fire incident at a building in Nalasopara, the municipal administration has been jolted into action and will now issue fire safety notices to housing societies and other establishments across the city. The fire department has warned that strict action will be taken if mandatory fire safety measures are not implemented.

​Urbanization in the Vasai-Virar city is growing rapidly, with towering buildings coming up. However, it has been observed that these buildings are failing to comply with fire safety rules.

​According to regulations, it is mandatory to install fire safety systems in all buildings taller than 25 meters or having more than seven floors.

​This includes risers, alarms, sprinklers, and independent water tanks for firefighting.

​However, developers constructing high-rise buildings are failing to comply with these rules.

​It has repeatedly come to light that many buildings have installed these systems merely for namesake, and they are now lying neglected and gathering dust.

​Last week, a tragic fire broke out in the 'Imperial Heights' building on the Nalasopara–Vasai Link Road, resulting in the deaths of two women and leaving 13 others injured. This incident has raised serious questions about fire safety in the city.

​Stricter Actions and Awareness Campaigns

​To prevent such incidents from recurring, a more effective public awareness campaign regarding fire safety will be implemented in the city. Notices regarding 'Form B' for fire safety compliance will be served to all buildings and establishments.

​Chief Fire Officer Rohan More stated, "We will take action against those who fail to implement fire safety measures. Action will be taken to disconnect their electricity and water supply."