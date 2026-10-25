Palghar Crime: Nalasopara Police Bust Inter-State MD Drug Racket; 25 Arrested, Factories Busted In Telangana, Gujarat And UP

The MBVV Police have dismantled alleged MD manufacturing units in Telangana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as part of an inter-state crackdown that led to 25 arrests and major drug and chemical seizures | X - @MBVVPOLICE

Vasai, October 24, 2026: In a massive crackdown, the Crime Detection Branch Unit-4 of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police has busted an inter-state network manufacturing mephedrone (MD) drugs. A total of 25 accused have been arrested from Nalasopara, Mumbai, Kalyan, Neral, Jalgaon, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

Initial Arrests And Seizure In Nalasopara

The operation began on October 24, 2026, when police intercepted two suspects—Avinash alias Sonu Loknath Aiyar (22) and Rvikant Omprakash Ram (23)—near a car parking area in Pragati Nagar, Nalasopara East, and seized 332 grams of MD powder worth approximately Rs 3,32,000.

🚨 गुन्हे प्रकटीकरण शाखा कक्ष-४ची मोठी कारवाई पाशमैलाराम, पटनचेरू, जि. संगारेड्डी, तेलंगणा येथे एमडी (मेफेड्रॉन) तयार करण्यासाठी लागणाऱ्या नियंत्रित रसायनाची अवैध निर्मिती करणारा कारखाना उध्वस्त करण्यात आला. 🔹 44.699 किलो 2-BROMO-4METHYLPROPIOPHENONE 🔹 अंदाजे ₹27.06 लाखांचा मुद्देमाल जप्त 🔹 इतर रसायने व लॅब साहित्य हस्तगत 🔹 या प्रकरणात आतापर्यंत 25 आरोपींना अटक 🔹 महाराष्ट्रासह गुजरात, उत्तर प्रदेश व तेलंगणा येथे कारवाई अंमली पदार्थांच्या निर्मिती, पुरवठा व तस्करीची साखळी मोडून काढण्यासाठी पोलीसांकडून सातत्याने प्रभावी कारवाई सुरू आहे. अंमली पदार्थमुक्त समाजासाठी कटिबद्ध! 🚔 #CrimeBranch #PoliceAction #NDPS #DrugFreeIndia #DrugFreeSociety #AntiDrug #Mephadron #MDDrugs #MaharashtraPolice #CrimeNews — MIRA BHAYANDAR VASAI VIRAR POLICE (@MBVVPOLICE) October 24, 2026

Manufacturing Facilities Busted Across States

Further investigation under the guidance of senior police officials led the police to bust illegal MD manufacturing facilities across multiple states.

Telangana: A raid was conducted at an illegal chemical powder manufacturing unit run by Ramesh Babu Saka in the IDA Pashamylaram, Patancheru area of Sangareddy district. Police seized 44.691 kg of 2-BROMO-4METHYLPROPIOPHENONE, a controlled chemical powder used to manufacture MD, worth Rs 27,06,740, along with other chemicals and laboratory equipment.

Gujarat: An illegal MD manufacturing plant set up on agricultural land in Ram Sandhan village, Abdasa taluka, Kutch district, was uncovered and dismantled.

Uttar Pradesh: Another illegal manufacturing factory located on agricultural land in Kolsa Kala, Manda, Meja tehsil, Prayagraj district, was also busted.

Total Seizures And Accused Network

Authorities have seized a total of 59 kg and 71 grams of MD powder, cash, 260 litres of chemicals and various laboratory equipment used for drug production.

The arrested individuals include manufacturers, chemical and laboratory equipment suppliers, drug traffickers, peddlers and those handling financial transactions across multiple states.

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The operation was executed under the guidance of senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik and other senior officers, with crucial technical support from the Cyber Cell.

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