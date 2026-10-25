Palghar Crime: Nalasopara Police Bust Fake Share Market Call Centre In Chheda Nagar; 13 Arrested In Alleged Investment Fraud

Police are investigating an alleged investment fraud in which callers reportedly posed as SEBI-registered representatives to persuade citizens to invest in the stock market | Representational Image

Nalasopara, October 24, 2026: The Nalasopara Police have busted a fake call centre operating under the guise of share market trading and arrested 13 people.

Fraudsters Allegedly Lured Investors

According to police, the fraudsters used to make phone calls to citizens, falsely claiming to have registration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and duped them by luring them into investing money in the stock market.

The racket was being operated from the first floor of Godavari Apartment in the Chheda Nagar area of Nalasopara West.

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Police stated that a full-scale investigation is currently underway to determine the total financial magnitude of the fraud and the exact number of citizens who have been conned.

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