Vasai Shocker! Seller Spraying Poisonous Cockroach Killer Spray On Fish Sparks Outrage – Video Viral

Vasai-Virar: In a shocking incident, a video of a fish vendor spraying poisonous spray on fish and the surrounding area has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns about public health and food safety. The incident took place at the Navjeevan area of Vasai where the vendor is seen using red spray, which is used to kill cockroaches and pests.

The video was shared by HP Live News on their official social media handle. In the footage, a man can be seen opening a packed Red HIT spray bottle and sprays directly onto the fish and surrounding areas including where the fish are being cut. This video also raises concerns as several fishes arrive in Mumbai from Vasai and Virar areas.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users strongly condemned the act and demanded strict action against those responsible.

One user wrote, "Action shoudl be taken against whoever is selling these fish."

Another added, "The health department and the municipal corporation should not issue any licenses to such people, and the concerned departments should take immediate action."

"It is very poisonous. What is the intention of feeding such a fish to the public and killing all the people together?" a user questioned.

One user also called for 'a case of murder' be registered against this.

Calling the man criminal, one user added, "he should be punished by the society whiole," while another said, "Do something about it and shut it down."

Fruit Vendor Using Overflowing Gutter Water To Wash Fruits

Meanwhile, this video came just a month after a street vendor was caught red-handed using filthy water from an overflowing gutter to wash and sprinkle over fruits like apples and grapes before selling them. This disgusting act was exposed by a vigilant local citizen

