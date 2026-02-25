Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Malad Fruit Vendor Using Ratol on Fruits, Sparks Health Concerns

X

Mumbai: A video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) has triggered public outrage after showing a fruit vendor in Malad allegedly applying Ratol, a rodenticide, along the outer surface of fruits displayed on his cart.

The clip shared by user Ganesh on X, shows the vendor holding a tube of the substance. The camera then pans across the cart, where the cream appears smeared along the edges of the fruit baskets and on the outer skin of several fruits kept for sale.

The individual recording the video is heard confronting the vendor, questioning the safety of the practice. “Children eat these fruits. Why are you putting this on them? I was just about to purchase these,” the person says, expressing concern.

The vendor, however, defends his actions, stating that the substance was applied only to prevent rats from damaging the stock.

Many users raised sharp questions in the comment section following the video.

One user asked, “What happens if you apply the cream to the fruit? Do fruits ripen faster?”. To this Ganesh replied by saying 'Gives a shine, keeps pests away'

Another user shared a separate claim, stating, “I saw a reel where some guy was using gutter water on the fruits,” hinting at unhygienic handling practices and amplifying fears around food safety standards.

Meanwhile, a user identified as Biggie SMALLS alleged regulatory negligence, commenting, “FSSAI officials draw a hefty salary and n times their salary from under the table, that too sitting in the office when they should be on the site doing random checks.”

How Ratol Affects Human

Ratol products commonly contain yellow phosphorus, a highly toxic compound. When ingested, yellow phosphorus can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea in the initial stage, followed by weakness, abdominal pain, drowsiness, loss of appetite and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, it may result in acute liver and kidney damage and can be fatal.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about food safety practices in open markets. While rodent infestations remain a persistent challenge for street vendors, the use of toxic chemicals in close proximity to edible items has alarmed citizens, particularly given the potential impact on children and other vulnerable groups.

