Vasai Shocker: Married Woman, Allegedly Kills Lover, Dumps Body In Blue Drum With Husband's Help; 2 Arrested So Far

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Thane: A 26-year-old engineer from Mumbra was allegedly beaten to death by his married lover, her husband and two accomplices before his body was stuffed inside a drum and dumped in a secluded drain in Vasai, police said on Friday.

The Mumbra Police Station arrested the 25-year-old woman and her brother in connection with the murder, while her husband and another accused remain absconding. The deceased was identified as Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan, a resident of Mumbra who worked as an engineer with a real estate developer in Dombivli, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Details On The Case

According to police, Khan had been in a relationship since 2021 with Mehajabeen Khatun Ekran Sheikh, a resident of Vasai. Investigators said the two frequently communicated and exchanged romantic messages, but over time Mehajabeen allegedly began demanding money from Khan, who regularly transferred funds to her account.

Police said the relationship deteriorated after Khan allegedly stopped sending her monthly payments, following which Mehajabeen allegedly conspired with her husband Hasan Sheikh, her brother Tariq Sheikh and Tariq’s friend Mojjam Pathan to murder him.

Cops stated Khan had gone to Dadar on April 3 to collect cash related to his company’s work but never returned home. After his father filed a missing complaint, police analysed his call detail records and mobile location data, which allegedly matched Mehajabeen’s location in Vasai on the day he disappeared.

Cash Transfer Done Just A Day Before Khan Went Missing

Police also found that Khan had transferred Rs 50,000 to Mehajabeen a day before he went missing. During interrogation, Mehajabeen initially denied involvement but later allegedly confessed to the crime, police said. Cops claimed she had called Khan to her residence in the Bhoidapada area of Vasai, where an argument allegedly broke out over money.

According to police, the accused found no valuables on Khan and later tied his hands and legs before assaulting him with a plastic pipe, causing fatal head injuries. The accused allegedly stuffed Khan’s body into a drum and dumped it in a drain in an isolated area falling under the jurisdiction of Valiv Police Station.

Police arrested Mehajabeen and Tariq on May 7, while efforts are underway to trace Hasan and Pathan. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

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