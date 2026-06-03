Vasai Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Lured On Hiring Pretext, Beaten, Robbed Of Cash & Vehicle | ChatGPT

Vasai: A shocking incident has come to light where an auto-rickshaw driver was lured under the pretext of hiring his vehicle, taken into a forest area, brutally beaten, and robbed of his cash and auto-rickshaw.

However, the Crime Detection Squad of the Virar Police Station swiftly tracked down and arrested three suspects within just a few hours of the crime.

The police have also successfully recovered the stolen auto-rickshaw from the accused.The arrested individuals have been identified as Aman Arvind Thakur (25)Pratik Mohan Singh (20), Manav Pradeep Kini (22).

This swift action was executed by a dedicated team under the guidance of Virar Police Station's Senior Police Inspector L.M. Ture, Police Inspector (Crime) Surekh Gaikwad Prataprao Kadam, and Police Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Kokate.

The team also included Police Constables Sandip Jadhav, Amol Chavan, Sachin Balid, Balaji Gaikwad, Balaji Shinde, and Police Personnel Somanath Kasar, Utkarsh Sonawane, and Vilas Rathod.