Vasai Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Lured On Hiring Pretext, Beaten, Robbed Of Cash & Vehicle

Vasai: A shocking incident has come to light where an auto-rickshaw driver was lured under the pretext of hiring his vehicle, taken into a forest area, brutally beaten, and robbed of his cash and auto-rickshaw.
However, the Crime Detection Squad of the Virar Police Station swiftly tracked down and arrested three suspects within just a few hours of the crime.
The police have also successfully recovered the stolen auto-rickshaw from the accused.The arrested individuals have been identified as Aman Arvind Thakur (25)Pratik Mohan Singh (20), Manav Pradeep Kini (22).
This swift action was executed by a dedicated team under the guidance of Virar Police Station's Senior Police Inspector L.M. Ture, Police Inspector (Crime) Surekh Gaikwad Prataprao Kadam, and Police Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Kokate.
The team also included Police Constables Sandip Jadhav, Amol Chavan, Sachin Balid, Balaji Gaikwad, Balaji Shinde, and Police Personnel Somanath Kasar, Utkarsh Sonawane, and Vilas Rathod.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: