'This Is State Of Monsoon Preparedness In Mumbai This Year?' Opposition Attacks BJP-Led BMC After Andheri Subway Shuts Briefly After Light Showers

Mumbai Rains: BMC Gets Jitters As Andheri Subway Shut Briefly After Pre-Monsoon Showers, Traffic Restored Within 45 Minutes - VIDEO | Video screengrab

Mumbai: Opposition in Mumbai has slammed the BJP-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and questioned the monsoon preparedness after brief pre-monsoon showers flooded the Andheri Subway, causing temporary traffic disruption during peak commuting hours.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad took to social media and questioned the city's monsoon preparedness and alleged that the BMC's claims of drain cleaning had failed. She said that even before the monsoon had fully arrived, a few showers were enough to flood the Andheri subway.

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Taking to X, she questioned, "The BMC, which claims to have spent crores of rupees, has been exposed in the very first rain. If such a light shower causes this mess, what will happen to Mumbaikars in a downpour? The empty claims of drain cleaning and the administration's inaction have once again come to light! This is the state of monsoon preparedness in Mumbai this year."

Congress leader Sachin Sawant also criticised the civic body and questioned the 'sewer cleaning' work. He further claimed that if light showers could cause waterlogging, the situation could become worse during heavy monsoon rains.

"What will the state be like when the real rain comes?" he questioned. Additionally, Sawant also warned Mumbaikars who are desperately waiting for the monsoon after the scorching summer heat. "From the summer fire, you're definitely heading into the BJP-created flood during the rains!" he added.

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This comes at a time when the BMC has been undertaking several monsoon preparedness measures, including desilting and cleaning major nullahs, clearing garbage, and carrying out road concretisation works.

Notably, in the BMC Elections 2026, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 of the 227 seats, enabling the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance to control the civic body. Earlier in April, when Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide took charge as the first woman chief of the BMC, she had assured residents that the city would not face waterlogging problems during this monsoon season.

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