Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: BMC Activates 16 Pumping Stations, Deploys 550 Dewatering Pumps Across City

BMC Activates 16 Pumping Stations, Deploys 550 Dewatering Pumps Across City Ahead Of monsoon | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: Ahead of the onset of the monsoon, the BMC has made all 16 major and minor pumping stations operational from May 15 and deployed over 550 dewatering pumps across the city.

The civic body has also put in place an early warning system developed by IIT Bombay for advance weather alerts. The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai in the first week of June, with pre-monsoon showers likely later this week.

BJP leaders inspect pumping stations

Meanwhile, BJP leaders continued their joint inspection of the Britannia, Cleveland and Lovegrove pumping stations in the city.

🔹पावसाळापूर्व तयारीचा आढावा घेण्यासाठी मुंबईतील लोकप्रतिनिधींनी रे रोडस्थित ब्रिटानिया पर्जन्य जल उदंचन केंद्र, वरळी येथील लव्हग्रोव्ह पर्जन्य जल उदंचन केंद्र आणि क्लिव्हलँड पर्जन्य जल उदंचन केंद्रांची आज प्रत्‍यक्ष भेट देऊन पाहणी केली.



🔹कौशल्य, रोजगार, उद्योजकता व नाविन्यता… pic.twitter.com/6tEdfMimPD — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 19, 2026

The joint inspection was conducted by Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mayor Ritu Tawde, Mumbai BJP chief MLA Ameet Satam and others, along with BMC officers from the stormwater drains department.

Satam said, “The BMC is making every effort to minimise inconvenience to citizens during the monsoon season. It has also partnered with IIT Bombay to implement an early warning system that will help provide alerts about heavy rainfall up to 48 hours in advance, instead of just three to four hours earlier.”

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BEST bus breaks down during inspection visit

Meanwhile, the mayor, along with the leader of the BMC House and other senior corporators, travelled to the pumping stations in a BEST bus, which briefly broke down mid-way.

The BEST conductor and BJP karyakartas push-started the bus. The bus apparently halted due to extreme heat, onlookers guessed, while others commented that the public representatives got a taste of the ground realities faced by common Mumbaikars.

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